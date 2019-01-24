Paleo on the go: Evolve Juicery & Kitchen opening two new locations in Overland Park

If your New Year’s resolution involves cleaning up your diet — and you live or work in the Overland Park area — here’s a bite of good news.
Evolve Juicery & Kitchen, a local meal delivery company that specializes in paleo and keto diet-friendly food, will open two new locations in Overland Park this spring: One in The Vue, an apartment complex in the heart of downtown Overland Park, and the other at 135th Street and Pflumm Road.
Evolve offers fresh juices and meals that emphasize grass-raised meat, fish, fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, nuts, seeds and healthy oils. Options include smoked pork and sweet potato hash, Thai chicken salad and beef enchiladas with cauliflower cilantro rice.
The company also sells healthy pantry staples such as bone broth, trail mix, almond butter, jerky and barbecue sauce. Its other KC-area locations are in the Crossroads Arts District, Lenexa, Liberty and the Northland.
