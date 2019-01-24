Ask a designer: Seven questions for Katy Cassaw of Nest Interiors in Mission

Nest Interiors, a design firm co-owned by Katy Cassaw and Kat Benson, specializes in engaging interiors that are both practical and bold.
I met with Cassaw one dreary winter morning at Nest’s new office and showroom at 5911 Johnson Drive in Mission to talk home design and to see how the firm has transitioned since moving from downtown Overland Park.
February is a hunker-down month, so naturally I thought of Nest(ing). Design-wise, are people still hibernating, or are they starting to emerge?
February is a good time to start something new. People are done with the weather and they want to come in and regroup. They’re done with the cozy and ready to move from wool and textures to something more refreshing, more light and airy and linen-y. In the past, January and February would be slow months with everyone burnt out from the holidays, but in the last few years, the work flow has been just as solid.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Do clients choose you because they know you to have a certain aesthetic?
We do have a specific look we love to do, but our mantra is always to focus on the client and add our Nest twist. Whether it’s traditional, sleek or super funky, we bring their story to their home. And sometimes they don’t realize what they want, but we see a necklace or shoes they are wearing, and we can tell what they like without them saying it.
The majority of our clients want livable, durable design — that’s often more important than the actual style. The furniture lines we represent are coming around to that, with options for easy care, such as bleachable fabrics. For people with kids and dogs and life, it’s important to be able to live on furniture. In the past, you could only do that with slipcovers.
What colors and textures will we be seeing in your designs this year?
A neutral base with really bold pops of color has been popular for awhile. We really like it, and so do our clients. We also have clients who do a black-and-white theme with caramel accents. It’s that same clean, neutral base, but adding warmth. We almost always add in blue because it’s so workable — and a lot of green, too. I love pink if we can get a client on board! Coral can transition from a more traditional client mixed with warm tones to a more contemporary client. It’s one of my faves.
We go to market a couple of times a year so we see what’s trending. We love bringing new things to Kansas City.
Have you considered turning this showroom into retail?
It would be fun to be the brainchild of that endeavor but have someone else run it. Right now, we have this new showroom space that we want to expand with a few more furniture pieces that clients can come sit on and understand the quality of the pieces we sell.
So, what is on the horizon?
We are in a growing phase and have a wait list through May, but we want to help everyone live the best life they can at home. Half of our business is refreshes, going room by room every few months with clients. Surprisingly, we do a lot of kitchen remodels because it’s so connected to the hearth room, and powder baths. This year we have a few full home remodels coming up and we really enjoy creating the roadmap for the entire home, starting from the ground up to every last accessory.
Do you practice what you preach at home?
I’m eclectic. I like antiques and color, interesting mixes of things. My husband is quite opinionated. He tells me if I bring home another mid-century sideboard he’s going to leave! He pushes me to think outside the box and not just do what I want. We bought what was a dated 1980s (home in Shawnee) that people couldn’t reimagine for themselves, but it has a secluded backyard that feels like a forest. And, of course, we’ve updated it and created a home we love.
What’s your favorite part of what you do?
I love seeing the client’s reaction at the end. Kat and I are people-pleasers, and we want people to enjoy life. This is our way to do that. Helping people is why we continue to do this.
Comments