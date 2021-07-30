Two former Mizzou Tigers ink NBA Summer League deals. Here’s where they’re going

Former Mizzou teammates Jeremiah Tilmon, top, and Dru Smith are about to take part in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas after signing contracts with Florida teams. KC Star file photo

Former Missouri Tigers men’s basketball players Jeremiah Tilmon and Dru Smith have signed NBA Summer League contracts with the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat, respectively.

The pair signed the contracts after going undrafted in Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

The 10-day NBA Summer League runs Aug. 8-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Each of the 30 NBA team is scheduled to play five games. All games will be televised on NBA TV or the ESPN networks.

Smith will be joined on the Heat’s summer roster by recent Kansas Jayhawks product Marcus Garrett and former SEC foes A.J. Lawson (South Carolina), D.J. Stewart (Mississippi State) and Javonte Smart (LSU). They and their fellow undrafted rookie free agents will be attempting to make Miami’s regular-season roster.

Tilmon was one of just two undrafted rookie free agents who had signed post-draft contracts with Orlando as of Friday afternoon. Center Asbjorn Midtgaard, of Grand Canyon and formerly Wichita State, was the other.

Smith was first-team All-SEC last season. He averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 assists and a SEC-leading 2.1 steals per game. Tilmon made the All-SEC second team after posting career highs of 12.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.