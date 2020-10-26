Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Maker City KC Newsletter

Kansas 3rd District candidates Sharice Davids, Amanda Adkins to debate

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids and her Republican challenger, Amanda Adkins, will face off in a debate at 2 p.m. Monday as the battle for Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District seat enters the final stretch ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

4Star Politics,” a joint effort of The Kansas City Star and FOX4, will host the hour-long debate, which will be streamed live on kansascity.com and Fox4KC.com and will be available for viewing later on both websites.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Maker City KC Newsletter

KCS Zoom stream test

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service