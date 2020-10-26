Kansas 3rd District candidates Sharice Davids, Amanda Adkins to debate

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids and her Republican challenger, Amanda Adkins, will face off in a debate at 2 p.m. Monday as the battle for Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District seat enters the final stretch ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

“4Star Politics,” a joint effort of The Kansas City Star and FOX4, will host the hour-long debate, which will be streamed live on kansascity.com and Fox4KC.com and will be available for viewing later on both websites.