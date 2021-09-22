Kansas needs Sharice Davids to support the bipartisan federal infrastructure package

Kansas’ renewable energy industry is already thriving. Congress can boost it. Associated Press file photo

When I reviewed the bipartisan federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, it was immediately apparent to me that this legislation would benefit all areas of Kansas, from Johnson County, part of which I am privileged to represent in the Kansas Senate, to Garden City, where I graduated from community college. That is why I am glad we are represented by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, a self-proclaimed “infrastructure nerd” with a deep understanding of the need for investment in the vital infrastructure we use daily. I am confident she will help usher through the much-needed federal infrastructure package — including renewable energy investment — for our great state.

This legislation is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in our country and the future of our roads, transportation, manufacturing, labor market and renewable energy development. The infrastructure bill received strong bipartisan support from the Midwest in the U.S. Senate. States in our region recognize the necessity of modernizing our infrastructure system, particularly as it relates to renewable power.

Kansas faced unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic in 2020. But the renewable energy industry here thrived despite the economic downturn, and it shows no signs of slowing.

Last year, renewable energy supported thousands of jobs in Kansas while paying out $32.3 million in land lease payments to ranchers and farmers across the state. Kansas also ranks second in the nation for the share of electricity generation from renewable energy at 43.4%, proving that our state can be at the forefront of a renewable energy future.

The $73 billion investment in clean energy grid efficiency included in the federal infrastructure bill would bolster Kansas’s ability to grow our renewable energy sector and modernize our power systems to usher in reliable, affordable energy.

The benefits of this legislation for our state are clear: Kansas’ leadership in renewable energy puts our state in a prime position to attract more business and promote our economic development. The bill would improve the approval process for expanding transmission capacity and expedite the development of wind and solar projects. For an energy powerhouse such as Kansas, these changes would result in economic investment and workforce development. To put a finer point on it, the wind energy industry in Kansas has generated $14 billion in investment over the past 20 years, and with smart policy, it is poised to generate billions more in the coming decades.

While the bill passed the U.S. Senate with a great deal of bipartisan support, the U.S. House of Representatives has a crucial vote to make.

I know we can count on Rep. Davids to continue advocating on behalf of Kansas’ economic development by working toward the bill’s swift passage. This opportunity for our state to grow and prosper is too big to miss.

Democratic Kansas state Sen. Ethan Corson of Fairway represents District 7.