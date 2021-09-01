We can get Kansas City children back in school, but it’s going to take all of us

Families need the support of the community to overcome the setbacks caused by the pandemic. Star file photo

As recent Kansas City Star articles have highlighted, COVID-19 has had a profound impact on student engagement and achievement. Strong student attendance, participation and engagement this fall are more critical than ever. Sharing this message with students and families, and then encouraging action, cannot be the schools’ responsibility alone. It requires the collaboration of our whole community. Supporting strong student attendance and engagement is one of the most effective ways we can reduce educational inequities in the greater Kansas City community.

COVID-19 disrupted the rhythm of the school year and the expectation that students show up present and engaged every day. Chronic absenteeism was at an all-time high, and there are estimates that nearly 1 million American high school students are in danger of dropping out if concerted efforts aren’t made to reengage them. And even beyond the lost learning, the pandemic has taken a toll on our students’ mental well-being. This summer, consulting firm McKinsey & Company found that more than 35% of parents said they were very concerned or extremely concerned about their child’s mental health.

Yet despite the urgency to get our students back in school buildings and back on track, enrollment is down for the new school year. In fact, some local districts here in Missouri and Kansas report a 13% decline in enrollment compared to 2019. In Kansas and Missouri, children are not required to attend kindergarten, but the language and cognitive skills and social and emotional development it nurtures are essential for students’ success.

Understandably, the new school year brings additional uncertainties about children’s safety. It’s important for parents and caretakers to reach out to schools and discuss how schools are protecting our students and — equally important — how families can support a safe learning environment at school.

To get our students back on track is going to require the commitment and creativity of our whole community. We all need to roll up our sleeves and reach out to our schools and our students about how we can help. Assisting families with enrollment processes and addressing barriers such as food insecurity, a lack of school supplies or reliable transportation are great ways for community members to help. After-school tutoring is another urgent need and a tangible way community members can volunteer to support our students.

The academic gains from in-person learning, the social-emotional benefits from being with peers and teachers, and the social services provided by the school community are too important for our students to miss again this year. Many of our students are already behind, but we can change their trajectory.

This fall, will be successful if we work together as a community and make sure that every school-age child is enrolled, engaged, and ready to learn for the new school year.

Chris Rosson is president and CEO of United Way of Greater Kansas City.