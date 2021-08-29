The new KCI Airport is already behind the times — when it comes to energy, at least

An ambitious energy plan at the airport could be the ticket to Kansas City snagging the World Cup. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

In the face of unprecedented global upheavals, Kansas City leaders must decide whether the new $1.5 Kansas City International Airport terminal project needs to be updated and expanded.

Since ground was broken a few years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic has perhaps forever changed air travel. Vital business travel has collapsed. Climate change is rampaging, causing nightmarish fires and floods, giving new impetus to sustainability initiatives.

At the same time, an avalanche of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal infrastructure spending, $25 billion for airports, may soon be up for grabs.

Kansas City must come up with a strategy to go after that funding while pondering the implications of a changed world on our airport and our city. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, our former mayor, said, “We are already in line to have a great airport. But it could be infinitely greater if it’s a 21st century airport with the proven technology of solar. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to move to first place in the nation in terms of sustainability.”

Late last year, solar prospects dimmed at KCI. The Federal Aviation Administration was concerned that pilots could be hindered by glare from solar panels atop the new garage. Airport planners regrouped. They now are quietly exploring a more ambitious deployment of 20 megawatts of solar panels on the west side of the airport along Interstate 435. That would equate to about 14% of the airport’s power needs, a good start. An additional 520 panels are planned for the south side of the garage.

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The airport is already expanding its fleet of electric buses — seven on hand and four on order — and has innovative plans to recharge them while in operation. Over the next five years, airlines will be electrifying their vehicles on the tarmac. The city is talking to car rental companies on ways to electrify their fleet. Under consideration is building a monorail to serve car rental customers. All these efforts can now be accelerated and expanded.

Cleaver, savvy about President Joe Biden’s team and Washington ways, said a greener airport is our ticket to securing more funding. “With the current administration, we can get all kinds of attention doing this. This is one of the most pregnant moment in our history as it relates to our airport. We are only limited by our imagination. Our whole city can benefit by what we do at the airport. We shouldn’t leave out anything at this point.”

What is imagined by some of Kansas City’s leading engineers and scientists who work on aviation and electric transport projects worldwide?

They say now is the time for the city to deploy light rail to the airport. Transit hubs downtown and in Johnson County could be built where air travelers park and clear Transportation Security Administration security. They then would board light rail to be whisked to KCI, putting some glamour and serenity back into flying.

Parking at the airport could be a new deal. As solar use expands at KCI, the facility will need more battery storage. KCI could use the batteries in parked electric vehicles while their owners are gone, assuring they’re fully recharged before travelers return. In exchange, flyers could park for free or at a reduced cost.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Electric planes for short flights of 400 miles or fewer are just a decade off. Building up solar and small wind generators at KCI would give the airport the electricity to recharge those planes.

Kansas City is one of 17 cities being consider to host the 2026 World Cup. FIFA wants cities that are ambitious in tackling climate change, committed to building sustainable airports and ground transport from the airports to stadiums.

Landing the World Cup could be an early payback for greening KCI. But added benefits wait in the wings. Fifty years ago, Kansas City pioneered the design of modern stadiums. For decades after, local firms dominated global sports arena and stadium design work.

Reimagine KCI, and Kansas City could emerge a leader in global sustainability for the balance of the century.

Martin Rosenberg is a Kansas City journalist, podcaster and former leader of national energy publications and conferences.