Missouri can do tough things. Get our kids back in classrooms with vaccines and masks

Children under 12 can’t yet get the vaccine, so it’s up to the grown-ups to keep them safe in school. rslezak@kcstar.com

As students return to school and as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it is critical that we place layers of protection around children to ensure they can learn safely and in person.

In the beginning of the pandemic, we thought children were rarely affected by COVID-19, yet now we see it taking hold in our youngest citizens. We now know that children get COVID-19, get sick from it and are hospitalized for treatment. Today, children make up 11% of the COVID-19 cases in Missouri. At the same time, we have hundreds of thousands of children under age 12 who can’t benefit from the vaccine yet. They need us to keep them safe and learning.

As a pediatrician, president of the Missouri Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics, and most importantly as a mother, I encourage everyone eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. My 13-year old daughter received the vaccine earlier this summer. I’m lucky that she is over age 12 and can be vaccinated. I’m thankful that I have a tool to protect her so she can get back to sports and sleepovers. The vaccine is currently our greatest tool to protect the children in our lives from a virus that can and does impact the tiniest among us.

In addition to vaccinations, we know when masking, distancing, testing and proper sanitation are in place, we can stop the spread of the virus. The American Academy of Pediatrics recently released guidance for the school year encouraging masking for anyone age 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status. It is an important mitigation strategy to protect our school communities. Masking also has an added benefit of reducing the spread of other viruses that are currently rising, such as RSV.

I am a pediatrician who specializes in people with autism and disabilities. My patients need to be in school to access the specialized resources they need. Yet, studies show that people with autism and similar disabilities are also at increased risk for COVID-19 infection. Parents and caregivers are desperate to help their children with additional needs stay healthy while attending school. I am proud of my many patients of all ages with autism and disabilities who are wearing masks and setting examples for those around them to keep themselves and others healthy, strong and learning.

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In Missouri, we know how to do hard things — and yet hard things are still hard. As the pandemic continues, we see more children and adolescents experiencing mental health concerns, including suicide and depression. Isolation was devastating to many, young and old. As we continue to battle this pandemic, we know maintaining kids’ health — physical and mental — is critical. Let’s remember that our neighbors and friends may be dealing with grief related to lost loved ones or lost moments. Some may be experiencing anxiety or fear related to getting back to more normal activities. Showing patience with each other and demonstrating kindness and understanding in our words and actions are some of the most powerful steps we can take to help everyone navigate the new school year successfully.

Along with protecting children from COVID-19, it is important that children are up to date on all routine childhood vaccinations. Now is the time to check in with your pediatrician and make sure all necessary immunizations are up to date and start planning to get the seasonal flu vaccine this fall.

No doubt that this pandemic is a roller coaster filled with lots of new and sometimes confusing information. It may feel like it is hard to know who to listen to and trust. Remember to turn to the professionals, such as your family’s pediatrician or primary care provider, who have guided your other health decisions.

We are the Show-Me State because we are determined and resilient people. Let’s work together to put multiple layers of protection around our kids and keep them healthy, strong and learning.

Dr. Kristin Sohl is president of the Missouri Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics and a pediatrician.