The time for equity in Lee’s Summit schools is now, and our children cannot wait

Darron LaMonte Edwards, lead pastor of United Believers Community Church in Kansas City. Royal Photography

As pastor of United Believers Community Church for more than 20 years, a long-standing Lee’s Summit community member, a parent of four Lee’s Summit graduates, a former math teacher and a recognized national leader, I recognize we are in an unprecedented time in the history of the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District. We continue to battle a lingering pandemic, inappropriate language and the unfounded fear of truthful curriculum.

For more than two years, we’ve followed every moment in the contentious and sometimes divisive journey toward equity for all students. We have seen the data indicating that an opportunity gap persists between students of color and white students at every grade level and in every content area. And this was all before the pandemic. The gap could be even worse now.

So where do we go from here, Lee’s Summit? Community or chaos?

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once stated: “There comes a time when one must take the position that is neither safe nor politic nor popular, but he must do it because conscience tells him it is right.” This school year is one of those meaningful moments when what is right must be accomplished in the life of Lee’s Summit schools.

Doing what is right means upholding the highest level of accountability in leadership.

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Doing what is right means strengthening policies that enable equitable access, opportunity and protection for all students.

Doing what is right means continuing equity training for the board, staff and community.

Doing what is right means implementing culturally responsive pedagogy that recognizes the importance of including students’ cultural references in all aspects of learning.

Doing what is right means recruiting, hiring and retaining a diverse school district staff to reflect the student population.

My reference book, the Bible, reminds me that there is a time for every season. Now is the time and this is the season to do what’s right for the students of Lee’s Summit schools.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

We can pivot from chaos and confusion and begin to progress toward community and change.

We stand ready and willing to partner with you for equity.

The entire Lee’s Summit community is watching.

The nation is watching.

Equity cannot wait. Kids cannot wait.

Darron LaMonte Edwards is lead pastor of United Believers Community Church in Kansas City.