Suspended driver’s licenses kept Kansans from their jobs. That makes no sense

We have to make sure Kansas’ booming economy stays on the road.

Last week, we were joined by a bipartisan group of stakeholders and legislators in Wichita to celebrate commonsense legislation that will strengthen Kansas’ economy and support our workers in communities large and small, urban and rural, all across the state.

Among other provisions, Senate Bill 127 amends driver’s license law to allow Kansans with suspended licenses to drive to work and school while paying off fines, and it waves the $25 application fee for restricted driving privileges.

Not only is it the right thing to do to ensure that no Kansan is denied the ability to drive to work or to school because of their inability to pay a fine, but it’s also essential to growing our workforce.

The Kansas Department of Revenue estimates that more than 213,000 Kansans have suspended licenses — and 70% of those are related to issues paying fines and court fees.

Through SB 127, we get these Kansans back on the road — and back to work — quicker.

It’s the kind of compassionate, commonsense legislation that keeps talented Kansans in the workforce, instead of creating punitive barriers that block them from staying in their jobs.

And it shows prospective companies that Kansas is actively seeking innovative ways to grow our workforce and create the strong pipeline of workers that businesses need to succeed.

As former longtime colleagues and collaborators in the Kansas Senate, we recognize that true economic prosperity starts with a solid economic foundation and fiscally responsible practices that allow for strategic investments in the services that make Kansas a state where businesses and families want to be. That means access to quality child care, good schools, reliable roads, high-speed internet and health care.

These efforts — along with the Kansas Department of Commerce’s dynamic and aggressive recruitment efforts over the past two years — are paying off in a big way.

The Kansas economy is booming.

Our state has experienced a record amount of economic activity this year, bringing in new jobs and businesses at historic levels.

Since 2019, more than $6 billion has been invested by businesses in Kansas, and more than 26,000 new jobs have been created.

This year, Kansas was honored for its commitment to excellence in economic development by receiving Area Development Magazine’s prestigious Gold Shovel Award for 2021, and was recognized by Site Selection Magazine as having the top business climate in the West North Central region of the United States in 2021.

During the first quarter of 2021, Kansas experienced a 7.3% growth in gross domestic product — and we are one of three top states reporting higher employment in rural communities.

We’re committed to harnessing this momentum and working together to promote bills and policies like SB 127 that support our businesses, workers and families alike.

Next year, let’s keep up the good work.

Together, we can continue strengthening our economy, creating jobs, and supporting businesses that choose to locate or expand in our state.

Laura Kelly is governor of Kansas. Oletha Faust-Goudeau represents District 29 in the Kansas Senate.