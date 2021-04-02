Kansans will remember the GOP consistently voted against their well-being on COVID-19

Vicki Hiatt, chair of the Kansas Democratic Party

As of this month, Americans have endured an unprecedented year-long global health crisis. For the most part, Kansans have endured these challenging times together with our fellow citizens around the country, watching in awe as our hospital workers, first responders and front-line workers became superheroes.

Last month, with the help of Rep. Sharice Davids and Democrats nationwide, Congress passed one of the most consequential pieces of legislation of all time: President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

This legislation is a historic response to the current moment and will make a real difference in the lives of Kansans by creating jobs, cutting child poverty in half and ultimately saving lives and livelihoods. Help is here.

Here are just a few achievements the relief bill will accomplish in Kansas:

More than 1.8 million adults and 740,000 children in Kansas have already received $1,400 to put food on the table, catch up on household payments and so much more.

At least 29,000 Kansas children will be lifted out of poverty through an expanded child tax credit, and the bill will provide more than $860 million for Kansas schools so we can keep our students and teachers safe in the classroom.

The plan will provide almost $2.7 billion in emergency funding for state and local governments so Kansas is able to safely test and vaccinate for COVID-19, as well as providing other vital services in our communities.

The many benefits of the relief plan are one reason why it was overwhelmingly supported by voters. Despite this, Sens. Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran and Reps. Ron Estes, Jake LaTurner and Tracey Mann chose to put politics before needed relief — turning their backs on the American people.

Kansans will remember that they voted against a package that will help millions of Americans who are suffering from the effects of a public health and economic crisis.

At home, Gov. Laura Kelly is working hard to keep our schools and businesses open and get our state back to normal. Just this week, Kansas surpassed a crucial milestone with more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines administered to Kansans. Thanks to Gov. Kelly, any Kansan 16 or older who wants a vaccine is now able to receive one.

Meanwhile, Republicans in the Kansas Legislature have prioritized obstruction for the sake of obstruction, spreading misinformation about COVID-19, flaunting the public health advice by refusing to wear masks and promoting anti-vaccine legislation instead of prioritizing hardworking Kansans. Most recently, they’ve tried to implement Brownback 2.0 by using relief funds to provide tax breaks for the wealthiest Kansans.

And last but not least, Republicans in the Legislature continue to block Medicaid expansion, which would provide health care to 165,000 Kansans, add more than 13,000 new jobs to our economy and bring an additional $450 million in federal funding to the state. The coroanvirus relief bill builds on the Affordable Care Act by lowering health care costs, expanding coverage and helping Kansas cover the cost of expanding Medicaid. If Republicans in the Kansas Legislature choose to put politics before public health again, Kansas will leave hundreds of millions of dollars on the table that would otherwise aid our economic recovery.

Recent months have proven that when we elect Democrats, working people get support and more opportunities to succeed. Kansans must remember that when it counted most, Democrats delivered while Republicans passed the buck.