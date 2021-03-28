Guest Commentary The Kansas City region has a realistic, cooperative climate plan to put people first

Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly

The February arctic freeze we felt in Kansas City was a serendipitous precursor to the recent adoption of our region’s new Climate Action Plan. Marked with rolling blackouts, exorbitant energy bills and disproportionate impact on the region’s most vulnerable residents, the cold blast was a timely reminder that expedited action is necessary to ensure a prosperous, vibrant metropolitan Kansas City region of the future. Luckily, there are known practices that bring not only a return on investment, but additionally help buoy our communities facing the impacts of a changing climate.

On March 23, the Mid-America Regional Council’s board of directors voted to adopt the Climate Action Plan, a voluntary framework to guide and align local action in building sustainability, resilience and social equity. Made possible through a pilot project with the Global Covenant of Mayors and the International Urban Cooperation initiative of the European Union, the plan was spearheaded by Climate Action KC and MARC, and is the result of the work of more than 1,000 residents of our metropolitan area.

While aspirational statements are cheap, and altruistic goals have been made — and missed — by politicians in the past, we believe this plan is different.

First, it recognizes the scale of the challenge. To move the needle the farthest, find efficiencies and expedite action, the plan is regional in scope, understanding that many of the biggest areas of our environmental impact transcend our jurisdictional boundaries: Transportation systems, food, water and air all are beyond the control of our individual cities. Our region encompasses 10 counties, more than 100 cities and a multitude of other governing bodies and oversights. We must work together.

Further, it sets out tangible targets: The plan establishes a goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions throughout the region by 2050, highlighted by net-zero emissions from local government by 2030, net-zero energy generation by 2035 and net-zero emissions from homes and buildings by 2040. The goal puts Kansas City in line with the requirements of the 2015 Paris climate change accord and the International Panel on Climate Change’s Special Report on Global Warming.

Most important, it finds the connections. The complexity of climate change requires an understanding of mutual relationships across sectors. Luckily, many of the strategies highlighted in the plan are things parts of our community have already embraced. Even better, the strategies create multiple added benefits. Yes, the plan reduces carbon emissions, but it also promotes economic growth, affordable housing, job development and public health. The plan highlights these connections, and seeks ways to expedite good work across industries, creating a long list of reciprocal benefits for people, nature and the economy.

As one example, recall the arctic freeze. As a first step from the plan, Climate Action KC has created the Regional Building Energy Exchange, a direct service and financing entity to help building owners take advantage of energy efficient, high performance solutions for the built environment. A better-built community means fewer emissions and thus healthier air, yes, but it also means healthier and more comfortable homes during the year’s coldest days. It means putting people to work retrofitting existing structures. It means lower energy bills during difficult times. All the while, it reduces energy use and takes stress off the power grid during peak usage. A less stressed grid creates expanded space for electric vehicles, and on and on.

So much of what we need to do, we want to do. The plan builds a stronger, healthier, and more vibrant Kansas City. We look forward to finding more connections.

Mike Kelly is mayor of Roeland Park and chairman of Climate Action KC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit compact of elected officials and community leaders throughout the Kansas City region.