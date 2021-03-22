Lawmakers taking advantage of COVID isolation to run Missouri government in the dark

Luz María Henríquez, executive director of the ACLU of Missouri

In the year since coronavirus came to Missouri, the people’s access to the lawmaking process and our lawmakers has been negligible. In February 2020, it was clear that Missouri needed to take action to protect legislators and their constituents. Instead, we’ve witnessed elected officials who have repeatedly mocked guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even while experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks within their ranks.

Time and time again we’ve seen Missourians make a choice: Do I go to the Capitol and risk contracting COVID-19, or do I stay silent? At this moment, halfway through session and during the legislature’s brief break, it is time to reflect on the state of our rights.

As each month of the current Missouri legislative session passes, I see Missourians deprived of their right to testify. I see their written testimony ignored. I have seen virtual testimony available a grand total of two times in countless hearings. I witness my own work being devalued. This is not how the government should function.

As everyday Missourians were settling into working from home, having their children home all day because of closed schools, and stretching very limited resources after losing jobs and income, the state went back to work — without your input. The only noticeable and announced changes in the statehouse were the scheduling of extra sanitation and new accommodations to reduce the spread of germs in high-touch areas, such as installing foot pull door openers on bathrooms doors. Public access to our legislators is at an all-time low.

For months, advocates, lobbyists and everyday Missourians have been denied the ability to voice their concerns with the government officials who are tasked with serving these very communities. While there have been repeated calls from both the right and the left to allow public testimony remotely, we have seen a failure in both the state House and Senate to provide this in any meaningful way.

This is governing in the dark. It is beyond troubling. I am one of several who have submitted written testimony, as we were instructed to by the General Assembly, through both their online systems and direct email to individual committee members. This testimony often goes unacknowledged in committee hearings. It is rare to hear the names of those organizations and individuals who support or oppose a measure. In weeks where we’ve testified upwards of ten times, we have been verbally recognized by the chair or a committee member twice — in a good week. While information on who testified may be available after the hearing, the point of public hearings is to hear from the community out loud for fair and honest debate in the public square.

Meanwhile, people who are willing to ignore social distancing guidelines are rewarded for being in person, always allowed to go first. Their risk is rewarded with access and it is painfully irresponsible to watch. Missourians care about these issues — from First Amendment rights, to your children’s rights in schools, to policing reform and so much more. They should have a voice.

For a healthy democracy to operate as constitutionally intended, it must be transparent and lawmakers need to hear various citizens’ input about their different opinions and life experiences. We shouldn’t have to risk our lives or the lives of our families to have our voices heard. It is time to restore the intent of the what is rightly called “the people’s house.” We must speak out against Missouri lawmakers’ veil of secrecy through the press to ensure our democracy’s promise.

Luz María Henríquez is executive director of the ACLU of Missouri, where she leads the organization’s legal, policy, communications, fundraising and administrative operations and programs.