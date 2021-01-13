I was on Josh Hawley’s sex trafficking task force. He sought TV cameras, not justice

When he was Missouri’s attorney general, Josh Hawley sought the limelight but didn’t put in the work. Associated Press file photo

In April 2017, then-Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley established a new state Human Trafficking Task Force and extended an invitation for me to join. I was asked because I am a therapist with an expertise in trauma who developed human trafficking training programs used by the state.

At first, I hesitated. My awareness of Hawley’s very conservative political views was the reason for my caution, yet his stated desire to bring the resources of the attorney general’s office to the fight was crucial and overdue. With an opportunity to work for the common good, I accepted and was honored to serve.

Although vital work has been done by the task force, I feel Hawley used its anti-trafficking platform and dedicated people as pawns to gain public recognition for himself. Sadly, Hawley’s reprehensible behavior last week on the floor of the U.S. Senate confirmed my opinion yet again: I believe he is opportunistic and blinded by ambition.

I came to question his official actions, which promoted himself more than serving the community he swore to defend. Let me explain.

The fight against human trafficking historically garners bipartisan support. Since the first major federal initiative in 2000, states have followed suit, passing their own statutes and taking other action, often led by their attorneys general. Human trafficking garners media attention — and though this coverage is needed to raise public awareness, I saw Hawley use it for his own personal recognition. Regrettably, I wonder now if his formation of our task force was motivated more for press coverage than making a difference.

Though we did not expect Hawley would lead every meeting, his involvement became negligible after the second time we gathered. Some of our initiatives were ignored or delayed by his absence.

In 2017, Missouri law enforcement carried out an operation involving illicit massage businesses in Springfield. Hawley boasted about the crackdown on CNN, prioritizing the publicity over the well-being of those who were being recovered. His approach was shocking to those of us who value trauma-informed and victim-centered protocols. What’s more, the operation resulted in no felony charges.

By contrast, on a different occasion I was part of federal operation to recover trafficking victims. I worked in a safe house where people who had been exploited found a safe haven, with another survivor to talk to and other services. There was no fanfare, no calls for national news coverage. Protection and consideration of the victims were paramount — press releases would come later if they were given at all.

A second notable Hawley charade came shortly before he announced his run for Senate. He came to our task force meeting with press in tow, shaking hands and talking with each of us, seemingly taking an interest in our initiatives. While driving back to Kansas City, I found myself unsettled as I processed the events of the day.

Talking with my wife later that evening, I mentioned his showing up at the meeting. We did not know that he was about to announce his run for the Senate. It all became clear: Hawley had very big aspirations. His appearance at the meeting was a self-aggrandizing photo op. I felt used and patronized. He was doing the opposite of our intention as a task force — exploiting the topic of trafficking for personal recognition.

That was the last time he attended one of our meetings, and it was then that the work of the task force slowed significantly. Though it has now resumed, a precious year-and-a-half was compromised.

Last week, when I saw the photo of Hawley raising his fist, gesturing to the insurgents at the Capitol, I thought: another photo op — a way to be seen. I was disgusted.

I have long believed the saying that our strength taken too far becomes our weakness. I suggest this to be true for Hawley — a man with beliefs so strong that he cannot navigate the gray areas of life. A man whose aspirations have made him lose his perspective. A man with dogmatic beliefs about interpretation of the Constitution taken so far that he has lost his sense of working toward the greater good.

January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month — a month focused on raising awareness of this horrific reality in our country and world. A time to be aware of exploiters.

I ask all of us, and Hawley specifically, to examine our intentions and our actions when we put our personal agenda before the common good. Perhaps it is time, Sen. Hawley, to resign your position and take some time for personal reflection.

Pam Hamilton is a licensed clinical social worker with an expertise in trauma, human trafficking and resilience. She served on the Missouri Human Trafficking Task Force from 2017 to 2020.