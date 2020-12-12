It’s great you’re wearing masks, Kansas City. But don’t waste your time doing it wrong

Be like Dr. Rex Archer, director of Kansas City Health Department. Wear a mask. syang@kcstar.com

As a physician, I’m pleased to see people wear masks in public to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. Masks are the best tools we have available to fight the virus.

The disease is real. At least 90,000 Kansas Citians have contracted COVID-19 and more than 1,000 have died. Shortness of breath and other symptoms can continue for months after onset of the illness.

So if we’re going to have to mask up, let’s do it for the maximum protection. Here’s how to make your mask work the best for you:

▪ Some masks are better than others. N95 masks provide the best protection. While these were in short supply last spring, today they are readily available at retail stores and online. Be sure to get a non-vented N95; the ones with vents let in germs.

The next best option is any surgical mask or medical paper mask. These can be made more efficient by stapling two masks together for double thickness.

More popular among the public are cloth masks. These provide less protection. Avoid bandannas and neck gaiters, which block the fewest particles.

▪ Cloth masks require care. If you are using a cloth mask, you should own at least three and rotate them every two days. Should a cloth mask become contaminated by COVID-19, the virus can be destroyed by simply allowing the mask to dry out for two days. This process can be accelerated by placing the mask in sunlight to allow the ultraviolet rays to kill the virus more rapidly. Cloth masks can be washed, but this weakens the integrity of the mask, as its fibrous pores enlarge with repeated washings.

▪ Wear your mask for full coverage. The most common mistake is letting the mask slip down so the nose is uncovered. Choose one with a metal nose bridge. Pull it up over your nose and pinch the metal on top so it fits tightly. Pull the bottom below your chin. Make sure the sides fit tightly. And when you are out, avoid adjusting your mask unless you’ve sanitized your hands first.

▪ Protect your eyes. We now have data showing that people who wear eyeglasses are less likely to be infected by aerosol contamination of the eyes. Thus, if one enters a high-risk area such as a bar, bus or airplane, wearing eyewear such as glasses or sunglasses lowers one’s risk.

Clear total face coverings or shields are becoming more popular, as they allow others to view your entire facial expressions. These masks are excellent for protecting the eyes from contamination, but they do not protect the nose and mouth from airborne virus particles, which are easily breathed in from the side. Use a good mask over your nose and mouth if you plan to wear a clear face shield. Maximum protection is to wear both.

▪ Indoor dining presents increased risk for aerosol transmission of the virus. If you must dine indoors in a public establishment, keep your mask on as much as possible. Remove it only while eating. You can drink with a straw slipped under your mask.

As this pandemic progresses, medical knowledge regarding ideal management techniques continues to evolve. Be wise. Use the ideas here to protect yourself and your loved ones. And wear a mask — correctly.

Keith Jantz is a retired internal medicine physician and chair of the Retired Physicians Organization of the Kansas City Medical Society. He practiced for 32 years with Kansas City Internal Medicine.