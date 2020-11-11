This Veterans Day, those who served can use military experience to bring us together

Serving in the United States military teaches mutual respect and teamwork. Associated Press file photo

President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the original Veterans Day Presidential Proclamation in 1954. In it, the former supreme commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe encouraged the nation to “solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air, and on foreign shores to preserve our heritage of freedom.” His proclamation went on to challenge Americans to “reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain.”

With this proclamation, Eisenhower expanded the focus of what had previously been known as Armistice Day to a recognition of U.S. military veterans of all generations, not just those who served in World War I. What remained the same about the two holidays, however, was the notion that Nov. 11 is a day not just for honoring veterans, but also for working together as a country to promote peace. In this sense, Veterans Day is a call to action, and America’s veterans are in a unique position to answer the call.

Promoting peace requires respect for one another — something that veterans learn during their formative years in uniform. This is not just my perspective. I speak with veterans every day who remind me that mutual respect is foundational to our military culture.

Recently, I had a conversation with John Walters, who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan as an enlisted Marine and now leads a sales team for Shell in Houston, Texas. Reflecting upon his time in service, John emphasized the importance of “accepting other people’s differences” and then “taking advantage of, and syncing those differences … to achieve long-term team success.”

To the extent that we can respect our differences — including our differences of opinion — we will be able to reinforce our sense of national unity. I believe that veterans, through their example, will help us remember that we can have our disagreements, but what defines us as Americans is our shared experience.

In addition to national unity, a robust economy fueled by successful businesses also promotes peace. Veterans bring significant value to the organizations they choose to serve and often create. Vietnam veteran and FedEx founder Fred Smith has said, “I do not believe I could have built FedEx without the skills I learned from the Marine Corps.”

Generations of American veterans have credited the lessons of military service for their ability to help companies thrive and to enjoy successful careers. It is no surprise that a LinkedIn analysis recently found that “veterans are more likely to be promoted earlier than nonveterans.” Again and again, veterans demonstrate their capacity for delivering results and their readiness to assume increased responsibilities.

On this Veterans Day, I want to thank all veterans for their contributions both in and out of uniform, and I encourage all Americans to remember that Veterans Day is not just about honoring veterans. It is also about, as Eisenhower proclaimed, “promoting an enduring peace.” To that end, I have faith that America’s veterans will continue to answer the call.

John Lowry is the U.S. assistant secretary of labor for the Veterans’ Employment and Training Service. He has held a number of manufacturing leadership roles in the private sector and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is a former executive officer of the 24th Marine Regiment in Kansas City and a former Mission Hills resident.