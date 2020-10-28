Mike Kehoe: Helping Missouri’s working families achieve the American dream

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe

The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for many sectors of our economy, and bold leadership is necessary for our state to fully recover. As Missouri’s lieutenant governor, I have worked with my colleagues from both sides of the aisle to cultivate a business environment that allows small businesses, entrepreneurs and our working families the opportunities to thrive.

As a career small businessman, I know what it takes for job creators to succeed in today’s economy. Government efforts to create jobs often result in unintended consequences, ultimately causing more harm than good, but government can have an impact by facilitating a pro-business climate to help every Missourian achieve the American dream.

I believe Missouri is at a critical juncture, with two diametrically opposed courses of action. One course understands that small businesses provide the livelihoods of countless working families, and that our entrepreneurs are willing to take risks to start enterprises to provide a quality product or service, which will allow them to grow their operations, hire Missourians and contribute to the common good. When our small businesses are able to innovate and adapt, they can react to shifts in the marketplace and modify operations to meet demand.

The opposite course of action is a radical departure from the free market values that define our state and nation, and its perceived virtues are publicly espoused and embraced now more than ever. It limits opportunities by abdicating initiative, innovation and risk-taking, instead seeking permission from government. Instead of encouraging individuals to start new businesses, invest in new technology and hire employees, government often creates obstacles in the form of regulations and edicts that make it increasingly difficult for job creators to do business. More bureaucracy means less opportunity.

I have experienced throughout my career that government activism ties small businesses up and holds working Missourians back. We must let the free market excel in creating opportunities for working Missouri families.

Star Views newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversation in Kansas City. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Proponents of big government often attempt to use science to defend their position. But in free enterprise, we must also utilize common sense. Keeping specific businesses sectors from the opportunities to adapt and innovate is the antitheses of what government should be doing. Missourians want to work. For our state to recover from COVID-19, Missourians need to work. Opportunities are created not through government, but by market-driven principles that allow businesses to adapt more quickly and effectively.

Educational opportunities are just as vital for success, and students need to be in the classroom to maximize learning so our future workforce is prepared for the jobs of tomorrow. We cannot afford to let Missouri’s children fall behind. As I’ve traveled the state, educators and administrators have informed me that remote learning is simply not as effective over the long term as in-person instruction. When kids are out of the classroom, they are deprived of critical social interaction and engagement that schools can provide.

This is particularly relevant for our disadvantaged youth. Access to the internet (especially broadband), engaging extracurricular activities and opportunities for online learning are typically inversely proportional to household wealth — meaning most students from lower-income families will learn less than their wealthier counterparts. This is unacceptable. Schools, like businesses, can adapt to meet the needs of students and parents (Missouri’s customers) when district administration and local governments grant them authority to do so.

Missourians are tough and resilient. I love our state for the opportunities it provided me to achieve the American dream. Missouri’s greatness does not come from government, but rather from Missourians who do great things. Our future is brightest when our economy gives entrepreneurs the freedom to operate, values success and embraces innovation to provide opportunities for our working families and students. I know we will get through this pandemic together, and I am grateful for the honor and privilege to serve as lieutenant governor.

Mike Kehoe is lieutenant governor of Missouri.