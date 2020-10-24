Kansans want leaders who put the people before party. These are the women to do it

Vicki Hiatt, chair of the Kansas Democratic Party

At this very moment, Kansans are making a big decision.

Whether it is access to affordable health care for more than 1.1 million state residents with a pre-existing condition, funding for our public schools or the ability to rebuild an economy that works for all of us, Kansans are currently determining the direction of our state and county for years to come.

During a period of intense polarization and political disillusionment, it has never been more important to elect individuals who will represent their constituents with dignity, empathy and compassion. From former Sen. Nancy Kassebaum to current Gov. Laura Kelly, Kansans have a notably steadfast record of independent thinking. While making political decisions, we value the issues and appraise our candidates based on their ability to lead with integrity, not their ability to blindly toe a party line.

We’re living in unprecedented times and, make no mistake, Kansans are suffering. When it comes to prescription drug costs, staying safe and healthy, and the ability for Kansas families to put food on the table, partisan rhetoric won’t get us out of this crisis — leaders will. In 2020, we must elect representatives who respect our independent principles, follow the facts and will lead with distinction to represent our best interests.

Across our state, we are proud to have a host of qualified candidates that fit the bill — including five dynamic women who are running for federal office to make a difference in their communities.

Star Views newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversation in Kansas City. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the 1st Congressional District, Kali Barnett knows that issues such as rural health care access, broadband availability and the well-being of Kansas’ farmers cannot be reduced to political affiliation. Next door, Michelle De La Isla is running to lower the cost of health care, build economic opportunity and bring Kansans together across the 2nd District. In the 3rd District, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, who’s championed economic growth, public education, and lowering the cost of prescription drugs throughout her first term, would continue to be a trusted voice for her constituents when reelected. Laura Lombard, our 4th District candidate, has the vision and expertise to create a better future for the next generation of leaders.

Finally, state Sen. Barbara Bollier, whose promise to be an independent voice of reason has resonated with hardworking Kansans regardless of their political affiliation or ZIP code, is running to represent all of our voices in the U.S. Senate. Whereas her opponent has voted against pre-existing condition protections and expanding affordable health care; taken advantage of his congressional seat to try to line his own pockets; and failed Kansans during this pandemic by embracing hyperpartisan rhetoric, spreading misinformation and refusing to follow basic public health guidelines, Bollier has proved she is the right candidate at the right time for Kansas’ open U.S. Senate seat.

Dr. Bollier has spent her political career advocating for affordable health care, quality education and fiscal responsibility. If elected, she would bring those principles and her bipartisan nature to Washington to advocate for our best interests.

Beyond our federal seats, we are proud to have qualified candidates running up and down the ballot who will bring common sense to Topeka. We are only a handful of seats away from finally passing Medicaid expansion to provide health care for up to 150,000 vulnerable Kansans, ensuring fair redistricting and guaranteeing we never return to the dark days of former Gov. Sam Brownback’s reckless tax experiment. Local leadership is the bedrock of our democracy, and it couldn’t be more important in the current moment.

On Nov. 3, Kansans will choose a new direction. When you cast your ballot, put your faith in candidates who would unequivocally and unfailingly put hardworking Kansans first. When you make your decision, choose unity over division, truth over lies and independence over hyperpartisan gridlock that ultimately serves no one.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Kansas is counting on you. Don’t miss your chance to make a difference. Make a plan, stick to it and vote before or on Nov. 3.

Vicki Hiatt is chair of the Kansas Democratic Party. Visit kansasdems.org/Vote or contact the party’s Voter Protection hotline at 844-KSVOTES or voterprotection@kansasdems.org with questions or problems.