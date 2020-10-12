Bishop Johnston: My letter to KC Catholics was not instruction on how to vote

James V. Johnston, Jr.

Last week, The Star published a guest commentary by William A. Jolley with his opinions about my recent pastoral letter to the Catholic faithful of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph. Mr. Jolley characterized the letter as a “how-to-vote letter from Bishop James Johnston.” I feel it is important I reiterate — as I have with everyone who has reached out to me personally via email, phone and social media — that I cannot tell you how to vote. That is a decision only you can make.

Catholics have a social and moral responsibility to vote, and as the shepherd of souls in the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, I have a responsibility to guide those forming their conscience in preparing to vote this November.

The intention of the letter was to explore what conscience is and how it ought to be formed in preparing to vote on all candidates for office and ballot measures in the coming election. The letter proposes “preeminent” issues to be given special consideration. This begins with the right to life and protection of the unborn, and also goes on to encourage defending the elderly and terminally ill from euthanasia and assisted suicide, and protecting other vulnerable people from attacks on life and human dignity.

Additionally, the letter encourages consideration of each political party’s position on subjects that impact the family such as how sex education, orientation and gender identity will be taught in our public schools, upholding religious liberty, and the freedom of believers and churches to live according to religious beliefs and carry out ministries and services without coercion or the threat of penalty.

Mr. Jolley also suggested that my letter contradicted the clear teaching of Pope Francis, namely the error of holding a position that “the only thing that counts is one particular issue or cause … Our defense of the innocent unborn, for example, needs to be clear and passionate. … Equally sacred, however, are the lives of the poor, those already born, the destitute, the abandoned and the underprivileged, the vulnerable infirm.” Not only do I embrace these words of Pope Francis, but I am also proud that the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph puts these words into action through our Bright Futures Catholic Schools, which serve some of the neediest and most disadvantaged of families; our Catholic Charities agency, which provides housing and other basic social services to the poor and vulnerable; and our diocesan offices, which advocate for immigrants — not to mention the varied ways our parishes and people reach out in charity.

Star Views newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversation in Kansas City. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That an issue is preeminent does not mean other issues are not important, but that an issue has taken on greater weight at a moment in time.

The unborn child is not considered by today’s law to be fully a human person with the same basic rights as other human persons. As a result, according to the Guttmacher Institute, more than 16,000 unborn children are killed in America every week by abortion, and more than 50 million since abortion’s legalization. Until all humans, born and unborn, have their right to life fully protected, it will remain a preeminent issue for our society.

These are important conversations, and I encourage those seeking additional guidance, clarification or healing, to email me at bishopsoffice@diocesekcsj.org or send a letter to The Catholic Center, P.O. Box 419037, Kansas City, MO 64141.

James V. Johnston, Jr. is Roman Catholic Bishop of Kansas City-St. Joseph.