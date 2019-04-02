It’s time for accountability and real education solutions in Kansas

The Kansas State Capitol in Topeka Bigstock

This column is co-authored by Kansas state Sens. Ty Masterson, Mary Pilcher-Cook and Larry Alley and state Reps. Francis Awerkamp, Emil Bergquist and Jene Vickrey.

Change is never easy, but we are called upon to lead, not continue more of the same.

Recently, a critical piece of legislation — SB 16 — passed the Kansas House by just one vote. Despite the demagoguery by those interested in preserving the status quo of perpetual lawsuits caused by the lack of achievement in our schools, SB 16 is a critical step towards attempting to help schools direct money towards increased student achievement. The legislation increases transparency and accountability for how your tax dollars are spent on education through accountability reports, annual audits of various aspects of the school finance system, and requirements that local superintendents certify that sufficient dollars are allocated towards classroom instruction. Student achievement happens at a local level — school boards and administrations must show that their first priority is student learning.

K-12 funding encompasses more than half of the state budget, adding up to billions on an annual basis. Four school districts sued the state for more money in the case of Gannon v. Kansas and the case has been in the hands of the courts for almost a decade. Lawyers being paid by taxpayer dollars are suing the state for more taxpayer dollars. Recent sessions of the Legislature have added hundreds of millions of dollars in school funding — yet these same lawyers want even more. SB 16 simply adds requirements regarding how that money is spent — to ensure taxpayers that this increase in funding is directed towards children’s learning. It also provides options for parents whose children continue to struggle in the public school system.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Until the Legislature decides to stand up to the Kansas Supreme Court, these justices will continue to control the Legislature. Throughout the Gannon case, the Court has continually moved the goal posts, resulting in a Legislature throwing random amounts of money at the formula, hoping to hit the target through the fog of politically-motivated litigation.

This isn’t problem-solving — it is abandonment of responsibility. The people of Kansas expect better: They expect their elected representatives to represent them by enacting policy that directs the billions state taxpayers spend annually at real classroom education so Kansas children get the results they deserve.

SB 16 attempts to address this critical need and its commonsense provisions can help. Endless litigation helps no one. Spending taxpayer dollars requires accountability, and those spending that money must be responsible for achieving results. We must move beyond random spending habits and begin requiring responsibility and results from those on the receiving end of our tax dollars.

Let’s put more effort and energy into achieving greatness and less effort on complaining and making excuses for not reaching our goals. It’s time to demand the best for our kids, which is the essence of SB 16.

Kansas taxpayers have a right to know the billions they spend annually on public education are being spent in a way that is producing the best possible outcomes for Kansas children.