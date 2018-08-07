Conservative women in Missouri support Kavanaugh. Will McCaskill listen?

In the last presidential election, Donald Trump won Missouri with 56.4 percent of the vote over Hillary Clinton’s 37.9 percent. He almost doubled Mitt Romney’s 9.4 percent margin of victory with an imposing 18.5 percent margin, winning 110 of 114 counties.
A big part of that overwhelming support came from Missourians who were understandably concerned with the future of the United States Supreme Court. Remember that the seat of Justice Antonin Scalia was held open in order to give the voters an opportunity to choose the direction we wanted for the Court through our choice in the election.
Trump wisely decided to be more transparent with the American people than any other president in history, providing a list of possible Supreme Court nominees before he was even elected. The people of Missouri sent a loud message of approval on election night.
The president followed through on his campaign promise by choosing someone from his published list to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, and Justice Neil Gorsuch has proven to be one of his wisest decisions. He has been thoughtful and impartial and a champion of the Constitution who refuses to legislate from the bench.
Concerned Women for America of Missouri, the organization I lead, was proud to stand with Gorsuch, and we were terribly disappointed that Sen. Claire McCaskill decided to stand against him. Sen. Roy Blunt did the right thing and supported him enthusiastically.
The good news is that McCaskill will get a second chance to do right by Missourians with the recent retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy. Will she listen to Missouri, or will she continue to do what her party in Washington dictates?
If she listens to Missouri, she will vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who is imminently qualified to serve on the Supreme Court. He is a judge who is interested in upholding the Constitution as written, instead of abiding by the so-called “living Constitution” judges can manipulate to fit their policy preferences.
Kavanaugh is experienced. He clerked in the Ninth and Third Circuit Courts of Appeal and at the U.S. Supreme Court. He was in private practice and then served as Associate Counsel and Senior Associate Counsel to President George W. Bush. He has argued cases before numerous courts, including the Supreme Court. And, as if that were not enough, he then spent more than a decade as a judge in the D.C. Circuit.
Kavanaugh is an accomplished jurist with an impeccable reputation of fairmindedness. Among his noticeable decisions, he has stood up for religious liberty and has a strong free-speech record.
Even liberal Yale law professor Akhil Reed Amar (a supporter of both Hillary Clinton and Judge Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s pick to replace Scalia on the Supreme Court) wrote for The New York Times: “The president promised to select ‘someone with impeccable credentials, great intellect, unbiased judgment, and deep reverence for the laws and Constitution of the United States.’ In picking Judge Kavanaugh, he has done just that.”
Kavanaugh is an honorable man who is liked and respected by people on both sides of the aisle. Known by his six-grade daughter’s friends as “Coach K” because of his volunteer work with their school’s basketball team, everything we know about this nominee speaks of his excellence. We have also learned that he has continued to support women throughout their careers. A majority of his law clerks have been women, and they testify to his noble support.
This is why Concerned Women for America of Missouri will unite in a statewide effort called “Women for Kavanaugh,” with a simple message: Confirm Judge K. We hope that this time, McCaskill will listen.
Bev Ehlen is Missouri state director for Concerned Women for America.
