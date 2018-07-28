KC mayors hold the cards with the city’s police

The Kansas City Police Department is celebrating its 140th anniversary with replica sunburst design badges that were worn from about 1923 to roughly 1932. Nearly 400 law enforcement and civilian employees are able to purchase the badges as a fundraiser for the police historical society. The badges will be active throughout 2014, so they will not be available to the public until they become inactive in 2015. Officer Ryan Taylor wears the silver officer design of the replica badge at the police annex Monday, Jan. 13, 2013. JILL TOYOSHIBA The Kansas City Star