A solution to the plight of Palestinian refugees

Many Palestinians became refugees when they left or were expelled from their homes when Arab countries attacked the newly established State of Israel in the 1948 Israel War of Independence and in the Six-Day War of 1967. They have languished in refugee camps for 70 years. The number of Palestinians that became refugees has been cited as 750,000. That number, serviced by UNRWAH — the United Nations Relief and Works Agency — has increased to an estimated 5 million. The original refugees have been supplemented by a generation and are on the way of going on to a third generation.
The annual USA $139 million contribution to UNRWAH for Palestinian refugees withheld $65 million from its usual amount as a reaction to the use of funds paid to Palestinian families whose members were killed committing terrorist acts, or are in an Israeli prison for doing the same. The U.S. contribution is by far the largest donation. The next three largest givers are the EU at $89 million, the UK at $45 million and Sweden at $36 million. UNRWAH spends $600 million on Palestinian refugees annually.
A current Palestinian appeal for funds states that 1.7 million refugees rely on regular food and cash aid. There are nine million patient visits to 150 clinics, annually. Half a million children attend 700 schools.
Why would anyone wish to punish these refugees by discontinuing relief via the UN? Why after 70 years should the status of these people be that of refugees? They live in 58 refugee camps in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza Strip, the West bank and East Jerusalem.
There are 51 Muslim majority countries that refuse to accept these people and absorb them. Consider. In reaction to the establishment of Israel, Arab states expelled 850,000 Jews that had resided in them for millennia. These Jews did not become refugees as 600,000 of them were resettled in Israel, the one Jewish state in the world, at great cost to them.
The remaining Jewish expellees went to Europe and North America. The Palestinian refugees have been used as pawns to threaten Israel. That delusional ploy was to assure the refugees that once Israel was eliminated, they could “return.” Given that right, Israel would be swamped and would cease to be a Jewish state.
While continuing to live as refugees, they were infected with hatred. Gaza’s Hamas is dedicated to Israel’s destruction. Abbas of the Palestinian Authority has used vile anti-Semitic rhetoric toward all Jews. Children are sent to camps to be indoctrinated not only with hatred but to look forward to becoming fighters and martyrs by detonating suicide vests. This is in addition to have them and their families forced to be used as human shields.
On July 9, 2018, it was reported that the British government was concerned that its taxpayers were paying for Palestinian children to be taught incitement and anti-Semitism. Hello — this has been known for years.
Palestinian refugees were not born with hatred. They had to be taught. The United Nations must act to rid these people of destructive activity toward Israelis and Jews all over the world. As human beings they deserve a better existence. A process must be begun to empty Palestinian refugee camps and transfer their occupants to Muslim nations that are to be encouraged to receive them.
Enough of using these people for 70 years. The Muslim countries should face the reality that Israel was reestablished after 2,000 years of exile. Israel is here to stay and be good, helpful neighbors. They were never the enemy.
Sol Koenigsberg is executive director emeritus of the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City.
Comments