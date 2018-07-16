Summer feeding programs can help prime kids for a successful school year — and life

Lucy Fergurson, 4, eats her free lunch as part of Harvesters’ Kids Cafe on Thursday, July 25, at Grove Park Pool in Kansas City. The community food pantry and Price Chopper are collecting donations for programs like this to make sure area children who rely on school lunches and breakfasts the rest of the year don’t go hungry while classes are out for the summer. ALLISON LONG | Kansas City Star 072513 ALLISON LONG | Kansas City Star