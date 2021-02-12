Watch soon: Candace Buckner, Greg Moore and Toriano Porter remember Terez Paylor

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 17: Candace Buckner, Washington Post Wizards Reporter photographed in Washington, D.C. on August 17, 2016. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

At 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, former Star sportswriters Candace Buckner and Greg Moore join Toriano Porter of the editorial board to talk about their friend and colleague Terez Paylor, who died this week at 37.

Since 2002, Candace Buckner has covered sports at various newspapers, including stops in Macon, Georgia; Kansas City; Gary, Indiana and Vancouver, Washington. Before joining The Washington Post, Buckner was a sports reporter at the Indianapolis Star, where she earned Associated Press Sports Editors top 10 honors for feature writing and breaking news. Buckner is originally from St. Louis and attended the University of Missouri.

Greg Moore (@SayingMoore on Twitter and Instagram) is a Black opinion journalist who goes deep on topics other people won’t touch. He’s been writing about race, culture, sports and politics for 15 years, including a four-year, award-winning stretch at The Arizona Republic. Moore was recently appointed to the organization’s editorial board, making him one of a small number of African Americans in the nation to hold such a position. You never know what he’s going to speak up about. Just know that when he does speak up, it’s about something real.