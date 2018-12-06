Want to help domestic violence survivors? Here’s how and where to bring donations

The articles donated least often to domestic violence shelters are feminine hygiene products such as sanitary napkins and tampons. These items of dignity are often neglected when victims of abusive relationships find refuge in the safe haven of a women’s shelter.
From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Holiday Inn on the Country Club Plaza, the nonprofit Giving Hope & Help’s annual drive aims to collect enough products to last a year for eight Kansas City-area shelters.
It’s an enormous undertaking but a worthwhile endeavor. With thousands of Kansas Citians still reeling from former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt’s alleged misdeeds involving a physical confrontation with a woman, the time is ripe for the community to make a powerful statement against abuse. Donations will also benefit natural disaster survivors across the globe.
The theme is fitting: Real men don’t hit women. The goal is to ensure that no woman goes without proper hygienic care.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
More than 38 million women have been victims of domestic violence, according to Psychology Today. Donating sanitary napkins and tampons as well as new underwear for children and women, is a small way for Kansas Citians to help some of them restore their dignity.
For more information, visit givinghopeandhelp.org.
Comments