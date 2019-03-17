It’s time to fight far-right terrorism the same way we do when it’s Islamic

Linwood mosque shooting survivor Elliot Dawson, right, and a friend Shay Kenny hold a sign at a intersection near the mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, March 17, 2019. The live-streamed attack by an immigrant-hating white nationalist killed dozens of people as they gathered for weekly prayers in the Friday before. Mark Baker AP