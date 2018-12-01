The war on Christmas is real. And this is who is waging it

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2017 file photo, a detail of the baby Jesus is seen in a Nativity Scene in the East Room during a media preview of the 2017 holiday decorations at the White House in Washington. The Nativity scene was not banned by the Obamas, itâ€™s on display in the East Room â€œfor the 51st year,â€ according to a White House news release detailing the display. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) Carolyn Kaster File photo/The Associated Press