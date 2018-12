The war on Christmas is real. And this is who is waging it

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2017 file photo, a detail of the baby Jesus is seen in a Nativity Scene in the East Room during a media preview of the 2017 holiday decorations at the White House in Washington. The Nativity scene was not banned by the Obamas, it’s on display in the East Room “for the 51st year,†according to a White House news release detailing the display. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) Carolyn Kaster File photo/The Associated Press