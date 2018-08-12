At least the Green Party still believes in its own ideals

Jon Mann wears a button-covered vest at the Green Party’s annual national convention, in Salt Lake City, July 19, 2018. Though young liberal activists have energized a Democratic Party that increasingly echoes the green agenda on health care, campaign finance and more, the Greens here want no part of the Democrats’ ascendant left wing; the party will field at least 224 candidates this November. (Kim Raff/The New York Times) KIM RAFF NYT