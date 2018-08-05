Think about context when you make that joke on Facebook

FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered â€œsophisticatedâ€ efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platforms. The company said it removed more than 30 accounts from Facebook and Instagram because they were involved in â€œcoordinatedâ€ behavior and appeared to be fake. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Matt Rourke AP