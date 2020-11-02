‘Conduct unbecoming’? KU sorority punishes member for conservative posts, free speech

She left home for college to expand her mind. Some there wanted to reprogram it instead.

Katherine Lauer was put on probation last month by her University of Kansas chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority for “conduct unbecoming” — conservative social media posts that were oddly deemed “argumentative” and were said to somehow disregard others’ opinions. She was ordered to take a social media holiday for a week to focus on “personal reflection and cleanse.” She was then to have a dialogue with the organization’s chief operating officer to edify her with a “broader education of America today.”

Out of tolerance for others’ opinions, we’re not going to tolerate yours, comrade. Don’t just scrub your posts. Cleanse your mind.

See: Orwell, George.

The junior, who really did leave tiny Home, Kansas, for KU, had been suddenly and without warning ushered into the sorority’s “Member Development Committee” — also called the Standards Committee — and bombarded with Star Chamber-style questions about her conservative views and posts. Interestingly, no members who posted about Trump supporters being racist or anti-LGBTQ received similar treatment, she says. Hmm. What was that again about disregarding others’ opinions? I don’t think everyone got that memo.

“I was never told at all what exactly I did wrong,” Lauer told me. “I, to my knowledge, was the only one being pulled in for a political post, or any post in general. And I’d seen a lot of other posts that made me feel uncomfortable. So I definitely feel like I was being targeted and suppressed.”

Besides, she was told, with the Nov. 3 election so close, you’re not changing any minds — notwithstanding the fact that that’s never been a litmus test for whether speech was allowed.

Best she could figure, the flash point was her repost of one of conservative African American firebrand Candace Owens’ fulminations that questioned where money sent to the Black Lives Matter organization was going: “Black Lives Matter is an organization of white men, using the faces of dead Black people, to raise millions of dollars toward electing White Democrats into positions of power. It is the most flagrantly racist organization in America.”

An impolitic post, certainly, in these politically correct times, but a legitimate point of view that Lauer mistakenly felt free to pose herself: How constructively could that cash be used in neglected Black communities? It was a point that commenters had made under Owens’ original post.

Alas, it triggered several others in Lauer’s chapter, one of whom told her she couldn’t have an opinion on the matter because she’s white. Check. Note to self.

As for “argumentative,” she wasn’t. Regardless, are arguments on vital social and political matters now banned at universities?

“I hope not,” Lauer says, pointing to the protective blanket of the Constitution and First Amendment which, she has learned the hard way, doesn’t apply to private organizations such as sororities.

So Lauer was ordered to stay off social media Oct. 19-26, ruminate on her offenses, watch a diversity-and-inclusion video and presumably have yet another talking-to.

Mercifully, though only meagerly so, a board of Theta alums later reduced Lauer’s sentence to allow posting on social media if she self-censors, to wit: Think about whether your considered opinion hurts your “personal brand,” the sorority and people of color. Oh, and check your facts.

By the way, what “facts” had she gotten wrong? Again, she was never told.

Just as meagerly, all the University of Kansas is apparently willing to do in this case is issue a platitudinous statement:

“It should be noted that the university continuously promotes the importance of civil discourse and freedom of thought and beliefs. We want KU to be a marketplace of ideas where all community members can discuss challenging ideas regarding controversial topics. We firmly support one’s freedom to express their thoughts and beliefs.”

Wonderful sentiments. But what’s being done, especially in this case, to rigorously promote them? Anyone of any political stripe should want it. Yet, are Theta leaders going to get lectured or watch a video on free speech?

“I don’t think anyone should be silenced, regardless if they agree with me or not,” Lauer says. “I think it’s really important that everyone’s voices be heard and no one be silenced.”

Providentially, the mandated video and “dialogue” with the chief operating officer never happened. Or perhaps it was publicity rather than providence: Those extra edicts fell away after Lauer’s maltreatment gained national attention and reproach. Numbers of other active Thetas and alums around the country also reached out to Lauer in support.

As did other conservatives in her chapter — albeit privately — who appreciate Lauer speaking up for them, as they felt afraid to, for fear of being similarly ostracized or even denied leadership positions in the sorority. An online petition has also called on the national Theta sorority to, well, focus on personal reflection and cleanse.

Lauer, thank the heavens, is completely unbowed, standing her ground and raising her voice all the more. After being challenged and doing even more thorough research, the poised former Miss Kansas contestant is more resolute than ever in her beliefs and her right to air them.

“The conservative women in the chapter deserve someone to stand up for them and speak for them. I want them to also feel comfortable posting. I hope my talking about it encourages others to post as well and speak up for their views.”

Lauer has thus become a heroine for free expression, and not just for conservatives.

But might less hardy souls have succumbed under withering attacks on their personal convictions? And isn’t that the point of such inquisitions?

God help us.