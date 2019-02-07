Melinda Henneberger

Sen. Tim Kaine and Steve Miller discuss Virginia and Kansas City politics with The Star

February 07, 2019 12:12 PM

Join The Kansas City Star Editorial Board on Facebook Live at 3:15 p.m. Friday with Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine and his Rockhurst High School classmate, Kansas City lawyer and mayoral candidate Steve Miller.

Kaine is in Kansas City campaigning for his longtime friend Miller, and editorial board members Melinda Henneberger and Toriano Porter will talk with them about the race for Kansas City mayor and the multiple controversies roiling Virginia politics this week.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is resisting calls for his resignation after the disclosure of racist photos in his medical school yearbook. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. And Attorney General Mark Herring, the third-ranking official in Virginia, has admitted to wearing blackface to a party when he was in college.

Kaine has urged Northam, a fellow Democrat, to resign.

Watch the conversation live and submit your questions for Kaine and Miller here: www.facebook.com/KCStarOpinion.

