How could Royals get a baseball stadium in Kansas City downtown? Here are some ideas

Downtown baseball is on the to-do list again.

Royals owner John Sherman recently said the team is exploring the idea of moving from Kauffman Stadium, which is part of the Truman Sports Complex. Sherman said the club is examining its options, but that a “public-private” partnership is likely.

This edition of “4Star Politics” examines the issue with Kevin Collison, publisher of CitySceneKC. He’s a longtime supporter of downtown baseball, and a former business reporter at The Kansas City Star.

Issues include: cost, location, and taxes. And what about the Chiefs?

“4Star Politics” is hosted by John Holt of WDAF-TV/Fox 4 Kansas City, and Dave Helling of The Star’s editorial board. It’s a digital production of The Star and WDAF.