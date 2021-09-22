Dave Helling

How could Royals get a baseball stadium in Kansas City downtown? Here are some ideas

Downtown baseball is on the to-do list again.

Royals owner John Sherman recently said the team is exploring the idea of moving from Kauffman Stadium, which is part of the Truman Sports Complex. Sherman said the club is examining its options, but that a “public-private” partnership is likely.

This edition of “4Star Politics” examines the issue with Kevin Collison, publisher of CitySceneKC. He’s a longtime supporter of downtown baseball, and a former business reporter at The Kansas City Star.

Issues include: cost, location, and taxes. And what about the Chiefs?

“4Star Politics” is hosted by John Holt of WDAF-TV/Fox 4 Kansas City, and Dave Helling of The Star’s editorial board. It’s a digital production of The Star and WDAF.

On the Vine

A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service