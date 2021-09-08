Dave Helling

Even 20 years later, the 9/11 attacks still shock KC’s conscience. What has changed?

Twenty years after the devastating attacks of 9/11, former Kansas City FBI spokesman Jeff Lanza joins Dave Helling and John Holt for this edition of “4Star Politics.”

Lanza discusses the region’s reactions that day in 2001, and what has changed — or hasn’t changed — since. They also discuss the current state of law enforcement in the United States, based on the terror attacks.

Lanza now speaks to audiences about his experiences with the FBI.

“4Star Politics” is a joint digital production of WDAF Fox 4 and The Kansas City Star.

Dave Helling
Dave Helling
Dave Helling has covered politics in Kansas and Missouri for four decades. He has worked in television news, and is a regular contributor to local broadcast programs. Helling writes editorials and columns for the Star, and is the co-host of the weekly “4Star Politics” show. He was awarded the 2018 ASNE Burl Osborne award for editorial leadership.
