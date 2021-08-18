Dave Helling

‘The honeymoon is over’: Fallout from Afghanistan, COVID dusts White House, politics

The ongoing crisis in Afghanistan — and the threat from a resurgent COVID-19 — are topics for this week’s “4Star Politics,” a digital program sponsored by The Star and WDAF-TV/Fox 4 in Kansas City.

Consultants Jason Grill and John Hancock join hosts Dave Helling and John Holt to discuss the political impact of the events of the week. Afghanistan remains in turmoil following the full withdrawal of the U.S. presence in the country, and the takeover of the Taliban.

COVID’s continued threat is also an issue for discussion.

Profile Image of Dave Helling
Dave Helling
Dave Helling has covered politics in Kansas and Missouri for four decades. He has worked in television news, and is a regular contributor to local broadcast programs. Helling writes editorials and columns for the Star, and is the co-host of the weekly “4Star Politics” show. He was awarded the 2018 ASNE Burl Osborne award for editorial leadership.
