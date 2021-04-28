‘Woke capitalism?’ Companies have a fine line to walk in the debate over politics

How can employee ownership of private companies help build wealth as pensions disappear? And what’s the role of corporations, and stockholders, in the current public policy environment?

Greg Graves, former head of Kansas City’s Burns & McDonnell, has written a new book on employee ownership and wealth creation called “Create Amazing.” He joins Dave Helling of The Star Editorial Board and John Holt of Fox 4 Kansas City to talk about opportunities for employees on this edition of “4Star Politics.”

Graves also talks about the role of corporations in public policy debates, and what local business leadership can mean to a community.

“4Star Politics” is a joint production of WDAF-TV and The Star.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4