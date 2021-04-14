Schools, voting, trans athletes: Much work remains for Kansas lawmakers, Gov. Kelly

What’s next for the Kansas Legislature, and for the people of Kansas?

That’s the discussion topic for this week’s edition of “4Star Politics,” a joint digital production of The Kansas City Star and Fox 4 Kansas City.

Panelists Katie Bernard of The Star and Brad Cooper of The Sunflower State Journal discuss the legislation passed by lawmakers at the end of their regular session, including education reform, voting reform and a budget without school spending.

Also on the agenda: What will Gov. Laura Kelly decide on bills involving transgender athletes and curriculum in the schools?

The hosts are John Holt of Fox 4 and Dave Helling of The Star Editorial Board.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4