Schools, voting, trans athletes: Much work remains for Kansas lawmakers, Gov. Kelly

What’s next for the Kansas Legislature, and for the people of Kansas?

That’s the discussion topic for this week’s edition of “4Star Politics,” a joint digital production of The Kansas City Star and Fox 4 Kansas City.

Panelists Katie Bernard of The Star and Brad Cooper of The Sunflower State Journal discuss the legislation passed by lawmakers at the end of their regular session, including education reform, voting reform and a budget without school spending.

Also on the agenda: What will Gov. Laura Kelly decide on bills involving transgender athletes and curriculum in the schools?

The hosts are John Holt of Fox 4 and Dave Helling of The Star Editorial Board.

Dave Helling
Dave Helling has covered politics in Kansas and Missouri for four decades. He has worked in television news, and is a regular contributor to local broadcast programs. Helling writes editorials and columns for the Star, and is the co-host of the weekly “4Star Politics” show. He was awarded the 2018 ASNE Burl Osborne award for editorial leadership.
