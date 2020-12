The “COVID kids” – students coping with distance learning and other disruptions from the pandemic – may need time to catch up. Associated Press file photo

Kansas City-area schools are learning along with the rest of the world how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Will coronavirus mean a lost year or more for schoolchildren? And what are we learning to take with us to the next pandemic? Start reporters Mara Rose Williams and Sarah Ritter join host Dave Helling to talk about real-world educational outcomes.