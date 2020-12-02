In Missouri and Kansas, officials battle over control of COVID rules. Who will win?

Control of the government’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency will be a key issue in both Kansas and Missouri next year.

That’s the view of two analysts who joined John Holt of FOX4 and Dave Helling of The Star Editorial Board for the latest edition of “4Star Politics.”

Steve Kraske of KCUR, and Stephanie Sharp, a Kansas political consultant, are this week’s guests.

Some lawmakers in Missouri want to give the state oversight authority over local rules and regulations related to COVID-19. They’re pushing that view despite arguments from Gov. Mike Parson that the response to the pandemic is a local responsibility.

In Kansas, lawmakers have wrestled with Gov. Laura Kelly over statewide mask mandates and other restrictions. Those discussions are expected to continue.

Other topics include the presidential transition and the chances for another coronavirus stimulus package from Washington.

