Gov. Laura Kelly says COVID-19 is ‘outrunning’ Kansas’ response. Watch 4Star Politics

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says the coronavirus pandemic is outrunning her state’s ability to respond, and a broad statewide mask mandate is needed.

Kelly joined John Holt of FOX4 Kansas City and Dave Helling of The Kansas City Star Editorial Board to discuss the crisis and her new order expanding mask requirements in the state.

The order broadly requires protective masks in Kansas communities that don’t have a mask mandate now. Counties that don’t want to follow the state’s mask rules will have a week to implement their own versions of face-covering protocols, Kelly said.

The order takes effect next week.

COVID-19 continues to plague parts of Kansas, the governor said. She’s worried about hospitals filling to capacity.

Star Views newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversation in Kansas City. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In a wide-ranging interview, Kelly said she does not anticipate a general lockdown of Kansas businesses, although she said the state health director could order one. She said schools will have to find hybrid models to keep students and faculty safe.

The governor said she doesn’t expect COVID-19 to dominate the 2021 session of the Kansas Legislature, but without federal aid, the state’s spending blueprint would be “in a world of hurt.”

The weekly “4Star Politics” show is a joint production of FOX4 and The Kansas City Star.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4