Dave Helling

Why is JoCo turning blue? How red are Kansas and Missouri? Watch 4Star Politics

Why is Johnson County turning blue? Why are Kansas and Missouri voting red? And will the Chiefs get back to the Super Bowl?

These questions and more were on the agenda Wednesday when John Holt of FOX4 and Dave Helling of The Kansas City Star Editorial Board sat down with local podcast host Kevin Kietzman to talk about the results of the Nov. 3 elections.

Kietzman is a veteran of sports broadcasting in the region, and he has recently expanded his work into politics and government. Today’s show includes a discussion about the nation’s response to COVID-19, the state of ballot counting in the race for president, and more.

It’s part of “4Star Politics,” a weekly joint production of The Star and FOX4.

Dave Helling
Dave Helling has covered politics in Kansas and Missouri for four decades. He has worked in television news, and is a regular contributor to local broadcast programs. Helling writes editorials for the Star, and a weekly column. He was awarded the 2018 ASNE Burl Osborne award for editorial leadership.
