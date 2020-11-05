Dave Helling
Democrats’ letdowns in Kansas and Missouri elections: Listen to Deep Background
The realignment that Democrats had high hopes for didn’t materialize this election year. President Donald Trump lost some support, but Missouri still elected Republican Mike Parson as governor by a strong margin, and Barbara Bollier’s bid to become the first Democrat Kansas sends to the U.S. Senate in a century failed. Star opinion page editor Colleen McCain Nelson and political reporter Jonathan Shorman join Dave Helling and Derek Donovan to discuss the parties’ future on today’s Deep Background podcast.
