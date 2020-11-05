Kansas City Star Logo
Dave Helling

Democrats’ letdowns in Kansas and Missouri elections: Listen to Deep Background

The realignment that Democrats had high hopes for didn’t materialize this election year. President Donald Trump lost some support, but Missouri still elected Republican Mike Parson as governor by a strong margin, and Barbara Bollier’s bid to become the first Democrat Kansas sends to the U.S. Senate in a century failed. Star opinion page editor Colleen McCain Nelson and political reporter Jonathan Shorman join Dave Helling and Derek Donovan to discuss the parties’ future on today’s Deep Background podcast.

Dave Helling
Dave Helling has covered politics in Kansas and Missouri for four decades. He has worked in television news, and is a regular contributor to local broadcast programs. Helling writes editorials for the Star, and a weekly column. He was awarded the 2018 ASNE Burl Osborne award for editorial leadership.
