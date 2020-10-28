Kansas City Star Logo
Dave Helling

How can voters fight their way out of disinformation fog? Listen to Deep Background

False information continues to thrive on Facebook.
False information continues to thrive on Facebook.

The world of disinformation — false allegations and made-up facts intended to confuse voters — hasn't gotten any better since the social media wars of the 2016 election. On today's podcast, we talk with Star Editorial Page Editor Colleen McCain Nelson and editorial board member Melinda Henneberger, who will host Fact or Fiction: How to Spot Election Disinformation, a free live event Oct. 29 at 12:30 p.m. Visit the link to RSVP.

Dave Helling
Dave Helling has covered politics in Kansas and Missouri for four decades. He has worked in television news, and is a regular contributor to local broadcast programs. Helling writes editorials for the Star, and a weekly column. He was awarded the 2018 ASNE Burl Osborne award for editorial leadership.
Dave Helling

How are Mike Parson, Barbara Bollier, others positioned? Listen to Deep Background

October 21, 2020 11:37 AM
