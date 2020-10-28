Dave Helling
How can voters fight their way out of disinformation fog? Listen to Deep Background
The world of disinformation — false allegations and made-up facts intended to confuse voters — hasn’t gotten any better since the social media wars of the 2016 election. On today’s podcast, we talk with Star Editorial Page Editor Colleen McCain Nelson and editorial board member Melinda Henneberger, who will host Fact or Fiction: How to Spot Election Disinformation, a free live event Oct. 29 at 12:30 p.m. Visit the link to RSVP.
Comments