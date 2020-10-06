Kansas Democrats’ Aaron Coleman problem and TIFs in KC: Listen to Deep Background

Aaron Coleman’s candidacy for the Kansas House has his fellow Democrats in a bind. Facebook/Aaron Coleman for Kansas

Aaron Coleman, a 20-year-old Wyandotte County candidate who won the primary for the Kansas House, is sticking in the race, despite calls for him to drop out after revenge porn and other abuses in his past have surfaced. Star reporter Steve Vockrodt joins Dave Helling and Derek Donovan on today’s Deep Background to talk about that race, and also to discuss the future of tax abatements and other incentives for developers in Kansas City. What does the future hold in the coronavirus pandemic and beyond?