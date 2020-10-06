Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Dave Helling

Kansas Democrats’ Aaron Coleman problem and TIFs in KC: Listen to Deep Background

Aaron Coleman’s candidacy for the Kansas House has his fellow Democrats in a bind.
Aaron Coleman’s candidacy for the Kansas House has his fellow Democrats in a bind. Facebook/Aaron Coleman for Kansas

Aaron Coleman, a 20-year-old Wyandotte County candidate who won the primary for the Kansas House, is sticking in the race, despite calls for him to drop out after revenge porn and other abuses in his past have surfaced. Star reporter Steve Vockrodt joins Dave Helling and Derek Donovan on today’s Deep Background to talk about that race, and also to discuss the future of tax abatements and other incentives for developers in Kansas City. What does the future hold in the coronavirus pandemic and beyond?

Profile Image of Dave Helling
Dave Helling
Dave Helling has covered politics in Kansas and Missouri for four decades. He has worked in television news, and is a regular contributor to local broadcast programs. Helling writes editorials for the Star, and a weekly column. He was awarded the 2018 ASNE Burl Osborne award for editorial leadership.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Dave Helling

Marshall versus Bollier, and RBG’s effect on the election: Listen to Deep Background

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service