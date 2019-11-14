The sham debate over tax incentives for downtown projects: KC Council can just say no

For almost a year, Kansas City has wrestled with a plan to provide massive public subsidies for a new office tower downtown. You know it as the Strata project.

We now know the debate was largely a sham.

Developers originally wanted to build an office tower and parking garage at the corner of 13th and Main streets for $132 million. Taxpayers would subsidize roughly half of that cost, about $63 million.

The plan was not popular. It became a big issue in this year’s mayor’s race and City Council campaigns. During the next several months, the proposal was held up for more study, postponed and studied again.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Mayor Quinton Lucas all but declared it dead less than two weeks ago. “Strata should fail,” he said.

But big public projects downtown never really die, and developers are relentless when taxpayer cash is on the table. Last week, a new Strata plan rose from the grave.

Surprise! Public incentives for the office tower had disappeared. The subsidy price tag shrank to about $36 million, and now was just for the parking garage.

A City Council committee approved the changes, and a final vote could come as early as Thursday. Strata may happen.

But there’s a bigger story here, which is this: Strata’s new financing plan has finally exposed the ruse at the heart of developer requests for public subsidies.

For months, Strata supporters insisted that public support was essential to finishing the project. “This is really a true partnership,” developer Jon Copaken told a council committee this summer.

It’s now clear public subsidies were never needed for the office tower. All the City Council had to do was say no, and developers scurried back to the table, trying to find a way to build the tower without taxpayers on the hook.

This is pretty important on its own terms. But it has enormous implications for other projects in the pipeline, including public subsidies for a new Waddell & Reed office building downtown. That developer wants tax abatements, sales tax exemptions, and city subsidies for the $140 million structure.

Why would the City Council agree to a deal now? If council members push for a better bargain, the public’s exposure can be reduced, or eliminated. The council must approach the Waddell & Reed proposal as a starting point, not a take-it-or-leave-it proposition.

Other builders should face similar scrutiny in the years ahead.

Developers will cry foul, of course. They’ll insist risk must be shared by the public in order to “make the numbers work.” They’ll threaten to walk away if abatements are restricted, or incentives reduced.

After the Strata deal, those threats will seem very empty.

Here’s the brutal truth: Developers don’t ask for public subsidies because they need them. They ask because they can get them. Why risk your own money, they believe, when taxpayer funding can be had?

The City Council may or may not approve the latest Strata deal Thursday. But the project has provided an invaluable public service by exposing the fundamental dishonesty embedded in every hat-in-hand request for public help on private projects.