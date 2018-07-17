Labor deal for KCI terminal is close, but unions are running out of time

The impasse over labor negotiations for the new Kansas City International Airport terminal may be nearing an end.
Negotiators for Edgemoor, the terminal developer, and labor representatives have been meeting this month to review options for the project. The sticking point: Labor wants every subcontractor at the airport to use a union workforce.
Edgemoor says a 100 percent union project would preclude bids from many minority- and women-owned firms, which often use non-union labor. That could limit minority participation in the project.
Some leaders in Kansas City’s minority community are quite angry. Last week, Gwen Grant of the Urban League accused labor of holding the terminal project “hostage,” to the detriment of minority contractors.
“Organized labor has a solid track record of exclusionary policies and practices that make it difficult, often impossible, for African Americans and Latinos to obtain union credentials,” she said on KCPT-TV. Unions “should be held accountable,” she added.
Ouch.
This kind of back-and-forth is not helpful. Left unresolved, the labor dispute could delay progress on the new terminal, costing jobs, including union jobs. It could also add to the costs for travelers and frustrate the airlines collecting the fees and taxes needed for the project.
Voter distrust will grow as well.
The dispute also endangers the campaign against Proposition A, the so-called right-to-work law on the ballot next month.
Union leaders bitterly oppose Proposition A, which they believe will further decimate union membership in the state. They’ve spent millions urging voters to reject the measure.
A public feud with minority voters in Kansas City (and, for that matter, St. Louis) is the last thing labor wants or needs in the days leading to the election. They need strong minority turnout in both cities to prevail.
Edgemoor wants a KCI deal, too. After announcing delays and cost overruns, the company would like the good-news headline a project labor agreement would bring.
The City Council’s Airport committee will discuss the airport project Thursday. The labor situation is almost certain to come up.
Minority leaders have worked to broker a deal. That effort appears to be succeeding.
Labor unions have apparently moved away from an insistence on 100 percent union labor at the terminal. They’ve tentatively agreed to a specific “carve-out” for non-union labor based on man-hours on the project.
They’ve also agreed to a no-strike clause in the agreement.
We’ve been tough on labor on these pages in recent months. Here, though, they should be applauded: Compromise is essential in moving the terminal project ahead. Other compromising stakeholders, including Edgemoor and the minority community, deserve credit, too.
Of course, that credit will only come if a deal is reached. Perhaps the looming public vote on right-to-work legislation has focused everyone’s attention on the risk of prolonging a needless argument at the airport.
Remember: The labor impasse isn’t about pay and benefits for workers on the new KCI terminal. Even non-union workers are expected to earn union wages. Instead, the disagreement really revolves around the perceived need for more union members.
But organized labor will suffer more setbacks if Proposition A passes. Labor leaders will deeply regret their stubbornness on the terminal project if African American voters stay home on Aug. 7.
Comments