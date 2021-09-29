Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Biden’s mandate, Chick-fil-A at KCI and Trump’s ‘big lie’

Repeal mandate

President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal employees and companies with more than 100 employees should be nullified, leaving vaccine decision-making and COVID-19 testing procedures to individual employee discretion.

Employees are concerned for their livelihoods considering the Biden administration’s recent mandate. The ultimatum of receiving the vaccine/testing negative for the virus every week, or losing your job, is one Americans should not have to fear. Many employees cannot comply with these vaccination terms on account of contrasting health complications or other factors, resulting in a possibly decreased workforce.

Shifting our focus, we see that companies have begun to take legal action against the mandate because of fines of $14,000 per violation. However, such fines are financially detrimental for these companies, and thus our economy. The endurance of these repercussions is unknown, as our society is experienced in “two weeks to slow the spread.”

At the beginning of the virus’s spread, there was an alarm over test shortages. Will this become an issue again as federal employees choose to take a weekly test rather than vaccinate?

The decision to vaccinate against a newfound virus shouldn’t determine your ability to put food on the table. Biden’s vaccine mandate must be repealed.

- Olivia Studdard, Blue Springs

Beef has a place

Most of us could benefit from a more balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, and according to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion’s Dietary Guidelines for Americans, there’s also room in our diets to choose lean beef more often.

Steaks, roasts and ground beef provide high-quality protein, iron, zinc, B vitamins and other essentials nutrients that help offset nutrients shortages at every life stage — from young children to older adults.

As a dietitian with a background in food science, I include beef in my diet because the key nutrients mentioned — iron, zinc and B vitamins — are concentrated in a way no other food is. Beef is a lean protein that provides those essential nutrients in a package that tastes delicious, and I feel good about including in my diet.

Further, as a woman who grew up on cattle ranch, I know that beef is a sustainable protein. Through cattle ranchers’ everyday work, their priority is caring for the animals and the land while delivering a product that consumers will love. Whether considering health or sustainability, beef is a valuable, practical food source.

The evidence-based research supports including beef in healthy diets. Trust the science.

- Missy Schrader, Manhattan, Kansas

Shut out

So, Chick-fil-A will not be operating at the new Kansas City international Airport. (Sept. 23, 1A, “Chick-fil-A removed from airport proposal following pushback”) After listening to “the community ... it was clear that there was no appetite for a national chain like Chick-fil-A in the new KCI terminal,” wrote the vice chair of Kansas City’s LGBT Commission. I would bet there is a much larger audience that would like Chick-fil-A as an option at the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration has responded to other cities that moved to prevent Chick-fil-A from opening in airports by citing requirements that prohibit airport operators from excluding people or businesses on the basis of religious creed from participating in airport activities that receive or benefit from FAA grant funding.

- Lee Larson, Prairie Village

They can pay

States proposing bills to restrict abortion rights should include this provision for women who would be denied abortions, especially in cases of rape or incest: The state shall pay for all prenatal and birth costs. The resulting child will become a ward of the state, and if adopted, the state shall pay the adoption fees.

- Judith Parker, Roeland Park

The real lie

The former president and his allies continue to spread the “big lie” that the election was stolen from him, even after the Cyber Ninjas announced that their supposed audit showed President Joe Biden won Maricopa County, Arizona, and took the state. (Sept. 26, 20A, “GOP review boosts Biden win by 360 votes in Arizona”) Why isn’t that considered a crime of fraud against the people of the United States?

- Debbie Turner, Leawood