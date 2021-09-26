Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss Kevin Strickland, Biden’s failures, barbershop COVID

Who’s the target?

What does it take to can an incompetent governor and attorney general? The guys holding those positions in Missouri defy common sense in keeping Kevin Strickland in prison. (Sept. 23, 10A, “Are politics keeping an innocent man in prison?”)

Whom do they seek to please and persuade? No fair person approves of an innocent person remaining incarcerated when all ties to the crime have been repudiated. It is political malpractice.

- Anita Macek, Roeland Park

Youthful risks

Paintball is a fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping game played worldwide. It is growing in popularity faster than several other top sports. But should those under 12 be allowed to play it?

I don’t think kids that age and younger are physically developed enough to play a sport that can be dangerous, if not deadly. I have played with younger kids, and they are always getting hurt.

There have been studies on injuries to paintball players ages 7 to 12. One in the Canadian Medical Association Journal in the late 1980s noted the special dangers for eye injuries in these players, sometimes leading to a loss of vision.

Kids under 12 shouldn’t be allowed to play the game because they are too young to understand its risks, especially if they don’t use proper safety gear. Children’s safety is the most important thing.

- Gavin Richardson, Lee’s Summit

It’s ethics, too

A fog of COVID-19 cases lingers in eastern Jackson County.

Businesses that disregard mask mandates selfishly create health risks to local communities. The Jackson County Health Department estimates that less than half the population is fully vaccinated. Therefore, masks are still essential shields against the spears of COVID-19, yet I’ve observed local establishments ditching this line of defense.

Opponents claim mask mandates are an overstep of government power, but the issue of public health extends past government power and lies within the realm of ethics. We should make every effort to end the pandemic until all our loved ones are no longer on ventilators, even when the mask mandate inevitably expires.

As a child, I spent summer breaks at my family’s restaurant. Customers ordered hot plates of meat and grasped saltshakers with greasy fingers. Consequently, a close eye was kept on food temperatures and surfaces were frequently wiped. Is the onus not on the restaurant to ensure proper sanitation?

COVID-19 prevention should be treated the same as foodborne illness prevention. It must be done.

Individuals who doubt the efficacy of masks and vaccines will always exist. It’s up to businesses to help dissipate the fog by requiring masks.

- Leanne Cheng, Lee’s Summit

Whose rights?

“Camp Biden” should be the name given to the nasty camping location of Haitian refugees under the Del Rio bridge near the Texas-Mexico border. Human rights should start here in America before President Joe Biden speaks of human rights around the world. Social hypocrisy in a blue suit from the Blue House.

- David Davis, Leavenworth

Methane fee

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids faces a critical moment as Congress debates a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. Her vote will be crucial for how she represents her constituents. Without question, she must oppose the excessive new energy tax measures in the bill, given that they would result in increased energy prices for Kansans. One egregious measure includes a new methane fee, which is effectively a tax on every Kansan using natural gas to generate electricity. This fee would increase costs 5% above inflation annually.

Methane emissions are harmful to the environment. Action should be taken to prevent methane from affecting air quality. However, there are already federal regulations to address these emissions. Since natural gas and oil use account for nearly 70% of energy consumption, this new fee would increase consumer costs. These concerns explain why more than 130 business, labor and manufacturing groups — including the Kansas Chamber of Commerce and Kansas Manufacturing Council — wrote to Senate leadership opposing this harmful fee.

I serve as Kansas State Senate Commerce Committee chairman, so I can relate to the political and policy challenges that Davids faces, but preventing unnecessary inflation and increases in energy costs should be priority No. 1.

- Kansas state Sen. Rob Olson, Olathe

Cutting it close

In a distance of less than 2 feet, we find ourselves in such an intimate space with our barbers. So recently, while sitting in the chair, I disclosed my glee at learning my brother and nephew had received their first COVID-19 shots. My barber told me she was not vaccinated, and furthermore would not be in the future. She thought the vaccines were developed too fast, without enough testing.

After nearly three decades, I had simply trusted her. Just assuming she was vaccinated was my mistake and failure. Laughing and talking with me while wearing a flimsy mask was hers. In my opinion, it was a disrespectful betrayal without concern for my health, safety and welfare.

Patrons, please ask your barber about his or her vaccination status. We can indeed celebrate those barbers who hold to the greater good, are forthright with their clientele and even display an immunization record. This simple gesture goes a long way with people trying to survive this pandemic. It certainly does for this guy.

I fully realize we are a sum total of our personal choices, and I will choose to walk into a new barbershop this month with a barber who is fully vaccinated and communicates that fact freely and publicly.

- Damon Lee Roberts, Kansas City