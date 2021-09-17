Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss voter fraud allegations, honoring veterans and KC weed codes

Why we’re here

Michael Ryan’s column about the divisive nature of American politics since 9/11 is instructive for the examples he cites and does not cite. (Sept. 10, 8A, “We’re finishing what the 9/11 terrorists began”)

There has never been unanimity on what the “all-American principles” he cites mean: the Constitution, limited government, self-reliance, private property, secure borders, law and order, capitalism. I question how making fun of patriotism, joking about pledging allegiance to the rainbow flag or tearing up 13 flags reveals how serious the “balkanization” of our politics is.

Ryan did not mention the insurrection on Jan. 6. Nor did he cite Republicans’ claims of voter fraud for why they lose elections. Many polls indicate one-third of Americans believe Joe Biden became president through fraud.

Before any results from the recall election in California were announced, the leading Republican already had a website calling for an investigation into voter fraud. The recall lost by about 64% to 36%. Will it take such margins to end charges of fraud?

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If significant numbers of Americans lose faith in our voting system because their side loses, we will never return to the importance of truth. In future columns, I hope Ryan addresses this dangerous “truth decay.”

- Bob Yates, Kansas City

Honor our vets

Americans across the country celebrate Veterans Day on Nov. 11, a special day to salute the men and women who have bravely served our country in the military. These fellow Americans have made profound sacrifices in defense of freedom, and they deserve our heartfelt thanks and appreciation. Honoring our nation’s veterans includes supporting them throughout their entire lives, especially at the end.

Hospice and palliative care combine the highest level of quality medical care with the emotional and spiritual support that patients and families need most when facing the end of life. As a volunteer manager at Village Hospice at the 501(c)(3) nonprofit John Knox Village, I’m proud to say that we are also committed to providing high quality care for veterans facing serious illnesses.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

As a partner in the We Honor Veterans program, we are committed to providing veteran-centric care that addresses their unique needs through our Vet-to-Vet volunteer program, recognition ceremonies and help navigating Veterans Affairs benefits. More information is available at 816-525-0986 or JKVHealthServices.org/Hospice.

Honoring veterans isn’t just a once-a-year activity for us. We serve the veterans in our care and in our community every day. I’ve been privileged to be part of their stories.

To all our nation’s veterans, thank you.

- Angel Gregory, Lee’s Summit

Not the moment

Generally, I’d be in favor of the Royals moving to a new stadium in downtown, but I worry that this idea is a symptom of a wider problem in Kansas City right now of development for development’s sake. Yes, the stadium would be a boon for increasing business and tourism downtown, and it would be a more central location than the current sports complex. It’s also unnecessary when the Royals have a wonderful stadium already built and recently renovated.

Kansas City needs a better public transit system and a culture of using it before we try to send 20,000 to 40,000 people into downtown on a game day. We also have so many other problems we need to deal with: homelessness, increasing rents and a police force that doesn’t answer to the city, among other issues.

Let’s fix the big problems first and make this metropolitan area better for all Kansas Citians, no matter what side of the state line they come from. Giving people bread and circuses can distract from the problems staring us in the face, but eventually we’re going to have to fix those problems. Let’s do that first.

- Sean Kane, Kansas City

It’s his right

The Kansas City weed ordinance violates Dennis Moriarty’s constitutional rights to free speech. (Sept. 14, 7A, “Senior may be headed to court for butterfly garden”) Landscaping is an art form, and there is quite a lot of legal precedent to overturn this ordinance.

- Jessy Cambel, Charleston, Illinois