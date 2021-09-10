Letters to the Editor Letters: Let’s model Texas’ abortion law in Kansas and Missouri — but go after guns

Be like Texas

For those of us who wish to reduce gun violence in our country, I think the abortion law recently passed in Texas has laid the groundwork for doing that. Just as Texas allows individuals to sue anyone associated with performing an abortion — be it a physician, clinic or even someone who just drove the patient — we should encourage our state and local governments to pass laws that allow people to sue anyone who committed or enabled someone to be killed with a gun.

In addition to suing the killer, any Kansan or Missourian could sue the person or entity providing the gun used in the killing. This could be the individual who gave the killer the gun or the firearms store that sold the gun. Maybe even gun manufacturers could be sued, as they are all culpable to some degree.

The Texas law is designed to prevent abortions. These new gun laws would be to prevent lives from being aborted. Seems like a good idea to me: Save lives and reduce gun violence. Who would be against that?

- Glenn C. Lyons, Shawnee

Special senses?

And just how exactly does Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plan to eliminate rapists? (Sept. 8, KansasCity.com, “Texas governor defends abortion law with no rape exceptions”) Can he spot one on the street? Can he tell by their smell? Does he have some sort of magical powers to detect them?

All I know is I’m sure going to be able to sleep better at night. Give me a break.

- Diane Capps, Kansas City

Next to fall

In light of President Joe Biden’s surrender to the Taliban, how soon do you think China will invade Taiwan and North Korea invade South Korea? It shouldn’t be long, as Biden has proved himself to be a feckless leader. Anyone at The Star want to give odds?

- Bob Berry, Oak Grove

Mask politics

I have been watching the protests by parents at school board meetings, and I am appalled at what I’m seeing. “I’m an American and I have rights” is often the justification. Well, so do we all.

Now, a lawsuit has been filed by MMC, a student in middle school alleging, in part, that wearing a mask in class inhibits her ability to complete her schoolwork, interact with friends and receive instruction from teachers. (Aug. 7, 4A, “Blue Valley family sues county over school mask order”)

Seriously? If this contagion continues, kids will be back learning from home because schools will close because the virus has infected so many students and teachers. If that happens, MMC would really have trouble completing her schoolwork, interacting with friends and receiving instruction from teachers.

Members of the school board are doing everything they can to keep schools open, which is, if I remember, what your protests were about last spring. You can’t have it both ways. Either schools should be safe enough to attend or they will close.

All this anger over wearing masks is unbelievable. If they were to help only 10%, wouldn’t you want your child to be in that 10%? Really, what is most important: your “rights,” your politics or your child?

- Carol Kelly, Overland Park

The real issue

Local news stations and The Star reported about a shooting incident Sunday night at a festival involving teenagers who got in a fight. (Sept. 7, 4A, “3 juveniles, 1 adult injured in shooting at Independence carnival”)

I heard people saying the cause was unsupervised children being dropped off in public locations, which they expressed concern about. Nothing was said, nor questioned, about why a teenager was carrying a loaded gun in a backpack.

How can we address gun violence when those reporting an incident won’t even mention that a child carrying a loaded gun is a big problem?

- Julie Buckman, Shawnee